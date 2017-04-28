PERRY, GA.-- - They say "every dog has its day." For one Peach County dog named Captain, his good days are ahead. He was shot in the face and is now recovering. We want to warn you, some of these images are graphic.

Among all the dogs at Westmoreland and Slappey's Animal Hospital in Perry, there is one named Captain who is just lucky to be alive. Doctor Scott Westmoreland helped to save his life.

"He had broken bone fragments, mandible fragments, a tooth embedded in the soft tissue in that area. We radiographed him and could tell what was missing. We put him under an anesthetic and we started removing fragments and cleaning up,” explains Westmoreland.

The Peach County Animal Rescue group found Captain shot in the mouth and brought him to the Perry animal hospital to be taken care of. That is where Captain underwent surgery and recovered.

"He's on the road to recovery. He looks really good and I think he's going to be fine. He's going to have some of his jaw missing, but I don't think it will ever affect his quality of life later on. I think when he heals up he'll be able to eat. If you didn't know it, I don't think you'd even be able to tell it,” says Westmoreland.

It was just a few hours later that Captain's owners saw his picture on the animal rescue group's Facebook page. They say he had managed to get out of their yard.

"I don't know what their thoughts were, but all I know is I wish they would've just made a phone call to Animal Control or to 911 and tried to handle things that way instead of taking matters into their own hands and shooting him. It's not just a dog. He's part of our family,” says owner Joni Lee.

She says she so thankful to the people that helped save Captain.

"He went ahead and did that surgery on somebody's dog and didn't know whose it was. They knew it was somebody's. It had a collar but didn't have a chip. He did that surgery and saved his life, so I am very thankful for them,” says Lee.

Although dogs do not have nine lives, Captain's family is grateful he got a second chance. Dr. Westmoreland says from what he could tell, it looked like Captain was shot on purpose, but they still do not know why or who did it.

If you have any information, you can call the Houston County Animal Control at 478-542-2033.

