Peach County fire insurance premiums expected to decline

Starting this month, some Peach County homeowners may see a dip in their fire insurance premium costs.

Fire Chief Jeff Doles says that's because the county's fire risk rating is decreasing.

Yvonne Thomas spent the day in Peach County, taking a look at the new tools crews are using to save both land and cash.

“Seconds count when you have a structure fire,” said Doles.

And in rural areas like Peach County, Doles says they're battling challenges beyond the flames.

“We do not have county wide water. We rely on water systems from Fort Valley, the city of Byron, Houston County, Warner Robins, and Perry.”

Over the years, the county's water availability, equipment, and 911 communication system sparked concern for the Insurance Service Office or ISO.

“The lower your rating... the less your insurance premium is,” said Doles.

On a scale of one to 10, the county received a class 6 rating in 2003.

But after adding new water tankers to their fleet, more training hours, and upgrades to their 911 system, Peach County has a class 4 rating.

“Our response time decreased. We're getting calls out of the 911 center quicker. We're getting units on scene quicker. That enables us to save more property,” said Doles.

Not only can the department save more land, homeowners in Peach County could save more money on their fire insurance premiums.

“Different insurance companies figure it different ways, but most of them should see between 3-7 percent decrease,” said Doles.

The lower premium insurance rates could affect up to 18,000 people who live in rural Peach County.

Many folks we spoke to said they're excited to see the changes, but beyond the possible price cut, homeowner Beverly Collins is happy to see more safety improvements.

“That's a great thing. You know I rarely see any fire hydrants where I live and I think that it’s a great measure that they're taking,” said Collins.

If you live in a rural area of Peach County and want to see how your premium will change, call your insurance agent and get an update from them.

