Peach County launches emergency notification system

Peach County activated its new emergency notification system Monday, according to a news release on the county's website.

It says the free service known as CodeRED notifies residents and businesses of emergency situations or community alerts by your selected communication method including: telephone, cell phone, text message, or e-mail.

Additionally, it can also send messages to specific neighborhoods rather than the entire community, if necessary.

The releases says Peach County 911 believes it's another safety measure they believe the community needs and deserves, providing a direction connection between them and citizens.

