Peach County man indicted in two deputies' killing

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted the man accused of killing two Peach County deputies in November.

Ralph Elrod is now charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault. and three counts of aggravated assault on three other officers.

He is accused of killing deputies Daryl Smallwood and Patrick Sondron on Nov. 6.

It happened after a shootout at Elrod's home on Hardison Road in Peach County.

He allegedly opened fire on deputies who came to his home, about a neighborhood dispute.

Elrod reportedly fired more than 50 shots at the Peach County and Byron officers on the scene. Elrod is being held without bond.

