Peach County Sheriff's Office looking for runaway 14-year-old

The Peach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway 14-year-old that hasn’t been seen in over a week.

According to a news release, Hailey Dominy was dropped off at a friend’s house on Saturday, October 14.

She was supposed to stay the weekend and ride the bus to school Monday, October 16.

The release says her family has not seen her since then, but she was sending texts to her family and friends until the following day, October 17.

She is believed to still be in Central Georgia.

She is 5’5” tall and weighs around 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location should call the Peach County Sheriff’s Office at 478-822-9111.

