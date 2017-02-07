Upgrades in technology since 2007 tornado

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5-year-old dies after accidental shooting
-
Gray Hwy fatality
-
FInstagram for web
-
Family speaks about Crawford County remains
-
Central Ga. teens help save girl's life
-
Overcoming Adversity: Katelyn Heck
-
Macon man charged in cousin's shooting death
-
Cochran Car Crash: Teens save girls life
-
National Signing Day 2017 highlights, 6pm, pt. 1
-
Warner Robins city council votes against maternity leave
More Stories
-
Fort Valley boy dies in accidental shootingFeb. 6, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
-
Central Georgia teens help save girl's lifeFeb. 6, 2017, 11:57 p.m.
-
Crawford County family speaks after remains identifiedFeb. 6, 2017, 11:41 p.m.