Peaches on track for summer picking

If you're a true Georgian, you probably can't resist a ripe, juicy peach.

But those peaches you enjoy in the summer desperately need cold weather in the winter for a fruitful harvest.

Our Madison Cavalchire took a trip to Lane Southern Orchard in Peach County to check in on how Georgia's favorite fruit is faring.

Favorites like peach cobbler, peach bread, and peach preserves are just a handful of the foods people around the state enjoy throughout the summer.

"They're just my favorite fruit, and Lane has the sweetest, best peaches in Middle Georgia,” said shopper Colette Martinez.

"This is peach flavored barbecue sauce, and I love it too because I like to barbecue and I love it on barbecue,” said Sam Martinez.

Lane Southern Orchard vice president Bobby Lane says the peaches you enjoy in the summer need chilly temperatures in the winter.

900 "chill hours" by February 20, to be exact.

"We're at 318 hours as we're speaking today, and last year we were at 271, and we ended up making a nice crop of peaches last year,” said Lane.

Despite a rather warm December, Lane says Central Georgia should rack up enough chill hours in January and February.

"We need temperatures below 45 degrees to accumulate a chill hour,” said Lane.

With over 300 chill hours so far, and about six weeks of winter weather left to go, Lane says his 250,000 peach trees are prepared to be picked starting in May.

“We depend so much on Mother Nature,” said Lane.

But if she brings in a bad cold front mid-March or later, Lane says his peaches could be a total loss.

"Really and truly, over 60-70 years, we've lost two crops of peaches to the cold weather,” said Lane.

For now, he says his peaches are on track to be ready for shelves this summer.

Lane says the peaches will be harvested May through August.