Last year, we saw a mild winter, and that usually means fewer chill hours for fruits like berries and peaches.

With temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s, we asked Lee Dickey, co-owner of Dickey Farms, to see how the fruits are doing.

He's dealt with crops his whole life, but the crop in 2017 is one he won't forget.

"Last year was one of the most challenging seasons we've had in probably 30 years. We've had about around a 20 percent crop and that was really consistent," says Dickey.

He says that the low temperatures are best.

"Ideally, we look for temperatures between 32 and 45 degrees is what the trees need," said Dickey. "What we'd like to have is around 1,000 hours. We're over 700 already this year, so we're on track with to hopefully what we need."

He has nearly 1,000 acres to tend to and generally 8 million pounds of peaches to produce annually.

"I hope this weather will kind of continue and stay cool for a little bit," said Dickey.

He says there is still a big risk ahead.

"The biggest risk that we face now is the a late freeze toward the end of March when the blooms are out. That's when they're most susceptible," said Dickey.

Dickey says that the peaches begin to bloom in March and harvest begins in mid May, so we'll have to wait and see what nature has in store for the next few months.

