Peake announces he is not running for re-election

State Rep. Allen Peake, R-Macon.

After 12 years in office, Georgia state representative Allen Peake announced Thursday that he will not be running for re-election.

The announcement came in an email. When asked if the announcement was legitimate, Peake replied, 'It is correct, not fake news!'

You can read it in its entirety below:

It's been a good run......

Twelve years ago, I made the decision to enter the perilous political world, thinking that my life and business experience had prepared me for the next step in my life. Little did I know that the journey I was about to embark on would be the ride of a lifetime!

I’ve had my life changed by an encounter with a little four-year-old angel by the name of Haleigh. I’ve been privileged to witness unbelievable courage and dignity as I’ve gotten to know the parents of beautiful children with special needs. I’ve had the honor to be part of the passage of legislation consolidating Macon & Bibb County, laws protecting dementia patients from financial abuse, the creation of Georgia’s first tax court, and above all, the landmark legislation allowing the legal possession of medical cannabis oil. And I’ve also experienced the sobering reality of crushing defeats, losing caucus elections as well as suffering the sting of failed legislative initiatives.

But through it all, I’ve learned a great deal about myself, and about politics. I think I’ve come to the conclusion that I have been a good elected official, as I’ve thoroughly enjoyed helping constituents find their way in the maze of state government bureaucracy and interacting with citizens who I represent. But I’m not so sure that I have been a good politician, as the political games one must play have been frustrating and disheartening.

Twelve years is a long time, longer than I thought I would serve in the State House. I’ve always believed that an elected official should know when it’s time to leave. I’ve also committed to myself that I would not make a career of politics.

So, for all these reasons, I have decided that it is time to call it a career in politics and I have made the decision that I will not be running for re-election in 2018.

My biggest disappointment will be that we have not come to a solution on cultivation of medical cannabis in our state, but I am confident that there is a strong group of colleagues that share my passion who WILL continue this fight.

Representing the Middle Georgia area for the last 12 years has been one of the highlights of my life, and I’m so grateful that the good folks in Bibb and Monroe County have entrusted me with this responsibility. I will be forever grateful.

Thank you to all those who supported me, who challenged me, who pushed me, even those who opposed me. I’m a better man because of this experience.

