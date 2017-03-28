Peake discuss medical marijuana expansion

Medical Marijuana is one step away from being expanded in Georgia.

During Tuesdays session the Georgia General Assembly settled on a compromised medical marijuana expansion bill, sending to Governor Nathan deals desk for signature. State representative Allen Peake sponsored the bill.

“Were going to keep the THC level at 5% which was a very important point,” Peake said. "Georgia families are using a product that’s up to 5% THC, it’s been effective for them, so why change it and then we’ve added six conditions.”

The expansion adds Autism, Alzheimer's, Tourette’s syndrome, AIDS, Peripheral Neuropathy, and Epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare skin disease to the current medical marijuana law for a total of 14 eligible conditions. It also allows patients in hospice care to be added to the registry.

“We think this is the right step forward the next logical step so that we can provide more Georgians the opportunity to participate in a medical cannabis oil program that has so far been very successful,” Peake said.

He says they've won this battle but there’s still more to fight for like making cannabis oil easier to get in state.

“If you’re properly registered with the state where do you access the product, and at some point were going to have to address that,” Peake said. “Families and citizens have figured a work around on that right now but we need to figure out a cultivation infrastructure in our state, where citizens can access safe lab tested product here in Georgia.”

Representative Peake proposed another bill allowing marijuana to be grown in the state. He'd like to get that on the 2018 ballot. His plans are to bring the proposed bill up again during the 2018 session.

