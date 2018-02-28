Peake on OLOST bill: 'The bill is dead'

Georgia General Assembly adjourned at 12:30 a.m., half an hour after adjournment time. The medical marijuana bill did not pass.

A Central Georgia representative says a bill that would add a new sales tax in Bibb County is dead for now.

Representative Allen Peake says there wasn't enough support for the OLOST bill. That bill would have added a penny to the sales tax.

Bibb County Commissioner Gary Bechtel says half of those funds from the tax would have gone toward rolling back property taxes, while the other half would have into the county's general fund.

