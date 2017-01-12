Peake seeking constitutional amendment for medical marijuana

State Rep. Allen Peake (R-Macon) is continuing his campaign for medical marijuana in Georgia.

On Thursday, he filed a House resolution calling for a statewide vote on a constitutional amendment. to allow production and distribution of medical cannabis in the state.

If it gets through the state legislature, that question would be on the 2018 Georgia ballot.

He also filed a separate bill to expand the state's current cannabis law to cover more medical conditions.

Gov. Nathan Deal and Georgia's sheriffs have opposed expanding the state's medical-marijuana program.

No hearing dates have been set on either bill.

Peake took up the cause three years ago after 13WMAZ reported on the case of Haleigh Cox. She's a Monroe County girl who suffers from severe seizures.

Her mother says Haleigh's condition improved greatly, after receiving cannabis treatment in Colorado.

(© 2017 WMAZ)