Peanut company building new Crisp County plant, adding jobs

China-based Farmax Merchandise will be adding 20 new jobs and investing $5 million in a new peanut oil processing plant in Crisp County, Gov Nathan Deal announced Monday.

“International partnerships such as this one stimulate the local economy and deliver superior supply chain efficiency for manufacturers," Deal stated in a news release. "By locating in Crisp County, Farmax will benefit from our strong transportation infrastructure and further establish Georgia as a top state for international companies to invest in and share our success.”

Farmax is a subsidiary of Qingdao Hwa-Nuts Foodstuff Co., Ltd.

New jobs at the Cordele facility will include positions in production, the news release states.

Qingdao Hwa-Nuts uses assembly lines for shelling, screening, grading, packing and roasting peanuts. The company serves customers in the U.S., EU, Canada, Southeast Asia, Russia, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand.

