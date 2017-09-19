Peanut crop unharmed by Tropical Storm Irma

According to the Georgia Peanut Commission, Georgia produces most of the nation's peanuts each year, and it looks like Tropical Storm Irma didn’t put a damper on this crop.

Gabrielle Dawkins spoke to a Michael Williams, a farmer and has an update on how the crop is going this season.

The strong winds and rains of Tropical Storm Irma damaged some crops, but left the peanut crop nearly unscathed.

"Peanuts are low lying plants so we didn't have a lot of foliage to be abused by the wind, said Williams. “They weather the storm really well; we didn’t lose any leaves hardly at all compared to cotton or pecan trees, so they've taken the storm really well."

Michael Williams, a farmer and crop consultant for 10 thousand acres across Central Georgia, says the weather did more good than damage. I think it's helped the peanuts, we needed a good rain.

“They had good rain all summer so these peanuts are real full and didn't suffer a whole lot from the drought even though they are under water," says Williams.

If the rain would have continued for days, things could have ended up differently.

“Thank goodness the storm moved out quick and the sun came out and dried things up,” says

These peanuts need about 135 days to mature and Tuesday, workers plowed the field and took a look at the peanuts' outer shells to see if they're mature enough to dig up.

“You don't know what you have until you dig ‘em up; It’s just like opening a gift, said Williams. So everybody started digging and everything looks good right now.”

Williams plans to produce about 250 tons of peanuts that will fill these trucks more than 10 times.

