Pecan crop 'actually running two weeks early'

"Shake it off" has a different meaning on the Ellis Brothers Pecan Farm.

Tractors with giant claws rattle the trees, causing the pecans to fall.

Brad Ellis, Vice President of Ellis Brothers Farm, has been in the pecan business for decades, and says he remembers as a kid, getting the pecans down was, well, nuts!

"When I was a kid, before we really got into the pecan business, we would actually shimmy up there, pick 'em up on the weekends."

Now, a full-time farmer, Ellis and his crew kick it into high gear as the holiday season approaches.

"We're getting orders out as quick as we can, but we're always behind this time of year trying to get everyone the new crop as quick as we can get it there," Ellis says.

The pecans are shaken, swept, collected, and dumped into bins to prepare for production. That production hit a roadblock when Irma tore through. Ellis says he lost about 30% of his crop, but it's almost as if he knew he needed to over compensate.

"It was one of the biggest crops we ever set, so instead of a large crop, it's an average crop," Ellis says.

And now, a complete 180.

"The crop is actually running two weeks early, so we are harvesting two weeks early," Ellis explains.

To be sure they're caught up before temperatures cool back down, Ellis says when the next freeze comes, that's when the last of the pecans fall keeping them well-stocked throughout Christmas.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV