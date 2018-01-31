Pecan silo explodes in Valdosta, shattering windows blocks away

Pecans at Lane Southern Orchards (Photo: Paula Rotondo)

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) - Officials are investigating a silo explosion in southern Georgia that shattered windows several blocks away from the blast.

A silo used to store pecan hulls exploded at about 1 p.m. Wednesday outside the offices of South Georgia Pecan in Valdosta, located near the Georgia-Florida state line. Capt. James Clinkscales of the Valdosta Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports the blast caused windows to break at some downtown businesses several blocks from the pecan company.

The cause of the explosion had not been determined Wednesday. Dust collecting in agricultural silos can be highly combustible and ignite like gunpowder if triggered by a spark.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says there have been more than 500 silo explosions in the U.S. since 1976.



