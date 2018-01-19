Pedestrian hit in north Macon on Friday

A pedestrian was hit in north Macon Friday morning.

The accident happened around 7:24 a.m. on Arkwright Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

Christina Desanto, 19, of Pennsylvania had the green light as she turned onto Arkwright Road when she hit Regina Mullins, 58.

Desanto says she did not see Mullins.

Mullins was transported to the Navicent Health and is in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Charges were not filed in this incident.

