A man died in Macon Friday night after being hit by a car just after 9:20 p.m..

Tody Criswell, 51, walked out into the roadway in front of a 2005 Mercedes SF30 being driven by Zachery Patrick, 19, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

The incident happened in front of the Metro PCS store in the 1500 block of Eisenhower Parkway.

Criswell was pronounced dead on scene by Coroner Leon Jones.

According to the release, the accident is currently being investigated and no charges have been made at this time.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV