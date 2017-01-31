Pedestrian hit, killed on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

One man is dead after he was struck by a car on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon.

According to Deputy Clay Williams with the Bibb Sheriff's Office, it happened shortly after 7 p.m. this evening. The pedestrian was walking east on Pio Nono Avenue when he was struck by a green colored jeep heading north.

68-year-old Willie Tookes, was identified as the driver of the Sahara Unlimited.

Deputy Williams says the man was not using the crosswalk and was crossing in a dark area.

Williams says there is no sign of alcohol at this time, but the wreck is still under investigation.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, this is the first pedestrian fatality in Bibb County for 2017.

