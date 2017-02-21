Pedestrian hit on Chambers Road in Macon

WMAZ (Photo: WMAZ)

A pedestrian is recovering after he was struck by a car on Chambers Road between Nesbit Drive and Pinefield Drive Tuesday evening.

According to The Bibb Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 7 p.m.

It was reported that Victor Braulio was crossing Chambers Road when he stepped in front of a car driven by 20-year-old old Autumn Jones who was traveling east on Chambers.

Braulio was taken to the Navicent Health Medical Center to be treated for his injuries and is listed in stable condition.

