Pedestrian involved in multi-vehicle accident in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS - Warner Robins Police are asking drivers to avoid the area near Knodishall Drive and Watson Boulevard due to a multi-vehicle accident that involved a pedestrian.
WRPD spokesperson Jennifer Parson said the accident occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday night and that police are still on the scene.
This is a developing story. We will bring you the latest on-air on 13WMAZ and online at 13WMAZ.com.
