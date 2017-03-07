Pedestrian involved in multi-vehicle accident in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS - Warner Robins Police are asking drivers to avoid the area near Knodishall Drive and Watson Boulevard due to a multi-vehicle accident that involved a pedestrian.

WRPD spokesperson Jennifer Parson said the accident occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday night and that police are still on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will bring you the latest on-air on 13WMAZ and online at 13WMAZ.com.

