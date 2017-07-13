People are upset with illegal dumping in Macon

Driving down Macon’s Glendale Avenue, you may notice no littering signs, but Ralph Stevens says most people do not.

Stevens says most people will probably see him first.

“Then I wake up, and I go finding stuff like this. I can’t go picking all this stuff up,” says Stevens.

He says it is not unusual to leave his house and find garbage lining his street.



“Piles of garbage bags and TVs being dumped out, tires dumped out right here on the side of the road,” says Stevens.



Every other day, Stevens says it is something knew.



“I found dead dogs in bags laying over there,” says Stevens.



He tries to help, but he says there is only so much he can do.



“The city sweep cleaners come by here and look at the mess on the side of the road. They're not cleaning up. The city's not cleaning up. We can’t get nothing done,” says Stevens.



The Director of Solid Waste, Kevin Barkley, says the county cannot do something unless they know about it.



“A lot of times if it’s illegal dumping -- we don't know who done it or the situation or where it’s at,” says Barkley.



Barkley says as long as the trash is on public property people can use the SeeClickFix app or call the department, and they will go out and pick it up.



“To prevent them from illegally dumping it, they can contact us, and we have special handling fees now,” says Stevens.



Every two cubic yards of trash costs $20, a service Barkley says he hopes more people will use.

“It just breaks my heart that this still occurs at this day and age in Macon-Bibb County,” says Barkley.



Stevens says he feels the same.



“People who do this, they just don’t care. They don’t have no love for themself or nobody else,” says Stevens.

Click here to visit the county’s SeeClickFix website, or Barkley says to call the department at 478-803-0499.

