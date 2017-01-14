Costumed characters convene at Warner Robins Comic Con

Central Georgians from all over came to the Courtyard Marriott on Carl Vinson Parkway Saturday, where they got to see old and new comics, buy toys and converse with artists at the Warner Robins Comic Con.

Among the activities was a costume contest where attendees dressed up as their favorite comic characters to win $50 in convention cash

Promoter Mario Russo says his interest in comics started at a young age and for the past six years he's hosted events around central Georgia.

"Disney bought Marvel Comic about four years ago and once you have the Disney machine...they take the characters and they have the movie and the T.V. show and the cartoon and suddenly comic books and characters that are kind of secondary are now household words," said Russo. "There's got to be five different comic book T.V. shows that's going on right now, where five years ago… there were none."

Russo says they hope to have another show in November.

(© 2017 WMAZ)