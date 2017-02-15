People in Macon react to annual garbage bill

People in Macon may soon receive their garbage bills annually as a part of their property taxes. Right now, people in Bibb County pay $60, four times a year for garbage pickup. However, the commissioners have made the first step in changing that to an annual bill of $240.

Amanda Harmon says paying her garbage bill can sometimes be difficult to remember.

“I think I would kind of prefer it. That way I won’t forget to pay it quarterly,” says Harmon. She says change could be a good thing when it comes to this bill.

“They send you a bill, and it’s like for the next three months. I mean, if you pay it right when you get it, then, yes, but, you know, sometimes you put things on the counter and kind of tend to forget about it and it’s very easy to do,” says Harmon.

Bibb County could add the garbage bill to people's annual tax bill, which Harmon says would help her out.

The Director of Solid Waste, Kevin Barkley, says right now the county has a 90% collection rate for garbage fees, but the tax commissioner's rate is 97%. Barkley says if the garbage bill gets added to the tax bill, that could raise their collection rate seven percent and could bring in $800,000 more a year.

“There's other counties that have gone to this system putting it on their tax bill and it helps their collection rate for the garbage service,” says Barkley.

However, Ben Handy says this change could put a strain on his finances.

“Could be burdensome would prefer to be spread over the year monthly could even be better than quarterly just from a cash flow perspective,” says Handy. He says the county needs to take into account people's financial situations along with their own.

“Our revenue issues and cash flow considerations we feel supersede theirs, and they're in a much better situation to deal with that than we are,” says Handy.

This ordinance still needs approval from the full commission when they meet next Tuesday.

The commission added an amendment that would allow anyone 62 years and older or anyone with a disability to still stay on the quarterly plan.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ