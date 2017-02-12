People in Montezuma celebrate African-American Heritage Day

The sounds of drums and a hog-cutting demonstration filled the air in Montezuma Saturday as dozens gathered to celebrate African-American Heritage Day.

Our Gabrielle Dawkins digs deep into what it was like for life on the farm in the early 1900s.

When you walk onto Flint River Community Park, you step into life back on the farm.

Meat cutter Terrell Hollis cut the 220-pound hog into pork chops, ribs, and bacon slices.



"If we're just doing basic cuts, It can take anywhere from an hour," said Terrell Hollis.



For 68-year-old Charlie Marshall, it wasn't his first time at Flint River Community Park. He attended school on this property and met his wife there.



"It means so much to grow old and see and witness this day," said Marshall.



It reminded him of when he was a six-year-old and had to help his father cut hogs to provide food for his family. During the winter, they would cut about six hogs in one day.



"The hams...we would hang them up in the smokehouse on a piece of cured wire. We would put salt and stick it through there and hang the hams up," said Marshall. "Let them drain, and then the hams the shoulder and the sides we would cure them," he continued.

This was not only what they chose to do on the farm, but this is how they survived.

Marshall still sells hogs and plans to pass this history on to his child and grandson.



To learn more about the Flint River Farm and the Resettlement project visit their website here.





