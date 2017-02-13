A Bibb commissioner says the county needs to pick up its littering enforcement. Commissioner Mallory Jones says he is presenting a resolution at Tuesday's commission meeting asking the sheriff to give out more littering citations. Jim Hickman lives in Macon, and he says something has to change.

“A bag of drink cups from Krystal and all the other stuff was wrapped up and tied in a neat thing and laying out there by the stop sign,” says Hickman. He says driving down Macon streets, he cannot help but see what he calls “a nasty habit.”

“Macon wasn’t like this when I moved here 41 years ago,” says Hickman. He says he has noticed a big increase of litter recently.

“Macon's too pretty to throw trash out. You know spring’s coming. Everything’s blooming out, and it seems like the garbage is blooming too,” says Hickman. Jones says he has noticed it, too, and he wants to do something to fix it.

“We're not keeping our city clean, and if we don’t keep our city clean people don’t want to move here. They don’t want to open new businesses, so it has a tremendous economic impact,” says Jones. He says he is presenting a resolution asking Sheriff David Davis and his department to start enforcing more penalties for littering. According to the sheriff’s department, fines range from $200 to $500, and in 2016, they issued 6 citations. Jones says that is not enough.

“Give citations for people who blatantly throw something out the window rather than a warning because we've got to change behavior,” says Jones.

Jones says Sheriff David Davis says he supports the idea, but he and the commission are scheduled to discuss the litter problem at Tuesday’s meeting.

