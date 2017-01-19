Perdue Gets Agriculture Secretary Nomination

The long wait over whether former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue would be nominated for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture ended at a Washington, D.C. dinner Wednesday evening.

Perdue and his wife Mary were dining with two other couples when he received a personal call from President-elect Donald Trump.

"He did," Perdue said Thursday. "We were at dinner last night and he called, and it was a very fun time. My cousin David and his wife Bonnie were there, Sen. Perdue and Bonnie, were there as well as Alex and Doreen Portevint, were having dinner, and he called and it was a delightful conversation, was very gracious and very complimentary and I was honored by the call."

Alex Portevint is a former chairman of the Georgia GOP Party.

During the phone conversation, Perdue said Trump relayed his expectations from a Perdue-lead agriculture department.

"He expects us to make America great again by making United States agriculture great again," Perdue said,.

Before Perdue can begin the job, his nomination must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. . He said it could be a few weeks before the confirmation hearings are held.

"Probably two to three week, it maybe a little longer," Perdue said. "The paperwork process with the office of government ethics and other things takes a while to go forward, and they've got these others to work through. So it may be two or three weeks away."

His cousin, David Perdue, is Georgia's junior U.S. Senator. But David Perdue may not be the person introducing him to the Senators when the confirmation process begins.

"Well, actually, I've reached out, I've not reached him this morning, but I think it would be appropriate to have a former chairman of Senate Agriculture Committee, Sen. Saxby Chambliss, introduce me. I've tried to reach him and ask him but you may be asking him via media this morning."

Chambliss, a Moultrie Republican, served 12 years in the Senate before not seeking re-election in 2014. Reached by phone, Chambliss said that he would be "delighted" to introduce Perdue to the Senate.

Perdue said he arrived in Washington Wednesday afternoon and dropped by the agriculture department to introduce himself. While there, Perdue said he visited his future office and discussed agriculture issues with the acting secretary,

At the time of the visit, Perdue said neither he nor the agriculture employees knew for sure that Perdue would be the nominee.

Once confirmed, Perdue said he'll be busy putting the right people in the right places to make sure the agriculture department runs efficiently and smoothly.

On Nov. 30, Perdue went to Trump Towers in New York to discuss the agriculture secretary position with the president-elect's transition team. Since then, several other potential candidates met with the team. But for several weeks, there has been speculation that Perdue would get the nomination.

Trump himself ended the speculation and made it official Wednesday,

