Perry creates new assistant city manager position

Perry Mayor Jimmy Faircloth says the city's added roughly 3,000 residents since 2010 and in 2017 "enjoyed having 350 new home permits issued."

According to the mayor, city leaders had been considering adding an assistant city manager for several years.

"This new position has been in our long range plan for mayor and city council for some time," said Faircloth.

The city's growth convinced them now was the time to create the new position.

Former city economic development director Robert Smith says he is stepping into the role with a goal of transparency.

"I'm just really big on making sure that we're good stewards of public resources, making sure that we're as transparent as possible in everything that we do and making sure that we as a city are as effective and efficient as possible," said Smith.

He'll help oversee all city operations, but since the city lost its public works director position over a year ago, they'll be rolling a lot of those duties into Smith's new job.

Smith will make about $84,000 a year in his new full-time role. That figure is roughly in line with what assistant city managers are paid in other similarly-sized cities across the state according to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs 2017 Municipal Wage and Salary Survey.

According to city spokesperson Ellen Palmer, Robert Smith's old job of economic development director has not yet been filled.

She says the city will accept applications until mid-April, then mayor and council will make a hiring decision.

