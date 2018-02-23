Perry High students dance their way into the Roaring Twenties

Charlie Chaplin, dancing the Charleston, and speakeasies are all staples of the 1920s.

Well, Perry High School wanted make the decade come alive with their 4th annual Roaring Twenties Party.

Students are encouraged to dress up and dive into the 1920s culture, from watching silent films to learning about inventions during that time.

U.S. History teacher Shawn Wiley brought in some dance teachers to show his students how to do the Charleston and the Lindy Hop.

He says he wants to make learning as fun and interactive as possible.

"You know, bring some spirit into the classroom and, you know, show that educational dollars aren't being wasted, you know? We've got some real passionate people out there that really want to make a difference in these kids lives, and it may not show up tomorrow, but looking down the line, they are doing to remember this stuff," Wiley says.

Wiley says as they head into exam tim,e he will be doing more fun activities to keep the students engaged.

