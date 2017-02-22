Perry officers rescued this injured owl Tuesday. The city was named one of Georgia's "Safest Cities" this week. (Photo credit: Perry Police Department)

The National Council for Home Safety and Security recently named Perry as one of the "Safest Cities" in Georgia.

Two Perry officers proved Tuesday that the small Houston County city isn't only safe for its human occupants.

Officer Adrian Moss saved the life of an injured, feathered resident - an owl.

After spotting the large predatory bird on Main Street, Moss got out of his patrol car and carefully approached the barred owl. It wasn't moving, but he knew it was alive.

He picked it up removing it from traffic. Moss stroked the animals head to calm it and called for back up. Moments later, Officer Justin West was on the scene.

The officers put the owl in a patrol car and called an animal rescue in Fort Valley. The owl was recovering and doing well at Peach Veterinary Care Wednesday morning.





Perry: One of Georgia's Safest Cities

The National Council for Home Safety and Security released its top 50 safest cities in the Peach State this week ranking Perry no. 4.

The group - a national trade association comprised of licensed alarm installers and contractors - uses FBI crime statistics to create the list.

The only three cities ranked above Perry are Johns Creek, Milton and Braselton. Two other Central Georgia cities also made the list. Byron, (No. 26) and Centerville, (No. 46).

According to the report, in 2016, Perry had 1.29 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and 10.60 property crimes for the same amount. "The numbers are higher than the cities further up this list, but they’re miniscule compared to the national averages," the report states.

The people - and animals - in Perry can sleep tight.

