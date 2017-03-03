(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Warner Robins Police were on scene at Jus One More, trying to piece together clues to find a suspect in Thursday morning's shooting.

The caution tape is still up a day after the fatal shooting of two men. Police say hundreds were in the club when it happened, but only a few have come forward.



Justin Gaston says he feels an emotional connection to the case because a week before the shooting, "God had showed me in a dream that something bad had happened at the bar Jus One More," said Gaston.

Gaston says he and his wife have two children, and he's tired of violence in Houston County.





He's meeting with Warner Robins Assistant Chief John Wagner to try to set up a gun drop-off.

"We're going to have a table out there, and we're asking people who have guns that have been stolen or they don't have a license for them just to come up and bring that gun and just sit it on the table," said Gaston.

He's hoping that people change of heart and says that we don't want to put our community in danger anymore.

"We're taking our guns and laying them down," said Gaston.

He says his family and others shouldn't have to worry about their safety.



"We've marched, we've prayed enough, but faith without works is dead, and so we have to do what's necessary to bring change to this community," said Gaston.



Police say anything that witnesses remember, even a small detail, could help investigators with the case.

Anyone with information, can contact Detective Mann at 478-302-5378.



