Perry native, Alabama player Giles Amos: 'This one is for you Westfield and Perry; I love you guys'

Media day for the college football national championship game where the Georgia Bulldogs will take on Alabama took place on Saturday ahead of Monday's game.

Giles Amos, a tight end for Alabama who attended The Westfield School, a private school in Perry, Georgia says he is pumped for the national championship game on Monday.

"I've really enjoyed my time here," Amos said. "We're back in our second national championship game since I've been here."

He says he hasn't touched the field much but he has enjoyed the experience.

"If I never get to tough the field, it'll all be worth it in the end."

He says being a part of the great legacy Alabama has as a part of the scout team is something that's bigger than him.

"Our scouts are kind of the unsung heroes," he said about his job on the team. "We don't really get that much of attention, but we go out there all week and we put our bodies on the line."

Amos sent his best wishes to another local player, Jake Fromm, who will be on the opposite side of the field on Monday.

"On Monday, I hope we get the better of them, but I wish him the best of luck."

Lastly, he gave a shout out to his folks back home.

"This one is for you Westfield and Perry...I love you guys."

© 2018 WMAZ-TV