Perry pastor convicted in fiancee's shooting death

William Pounds III, of Macon, is charged with killing Kendra Jackson on June 12. (Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

A former Perry church pastor was sentenced to life in prison without parole Tuesday in the 2015 shooting death of his fiance.

Jurors deliberated for more than three hours before finding William Pounds III guilty of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.

According to a news release from District Attorney David Cooke, Pounds shot 46-year-old Kendra Jackson in the head in the bedroom of his Macon home.

According to Cooke, Pounds testified that Jackson committed suicide after the two had argued about him wanting to end their relationship, but according to the DA, the evidence contradicted his statements.

After Tuesday's sentencing, Cooke wrote "Kendra Jackson died fighting for her life. Now her killer will be held accountable."

