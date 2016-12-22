Perry police offer tips to protect your home

The holiday season is full of family, decorations, and food. The Perry Police Department says it's also full of criminals looking to prey on those traveling for the holidays.

Debbie Dickens moved to Perry more than 10 years ago, and this Christmas, she's staying put.

She and her family are watching out for neighbors who may leave town.

“We love each other and watch out for each other because a couple of years ago, we had a break-in to a lot of cars,” Dickens said.

Perry Police Sergeant Ike Wilcox says this Christmas, they see more home burglaries and car break-ins than other times during the year.

That fits with 2015 FBI numbers which show there were nearly 400,000 burglaries in the US during the holidays.

“Put yourself in a criminal mindset,” Wilcox said. “Criminals know this is the shopping season, they know that you have purchased things for your family, for yourself, and they know you have those.”

That's why police remind you to lock doors and windows, keep valuables out of sight, and don’t post your whereabouts on social media.

“There are criminals who search online profiles that are publicly accessible to see who’s away and who’s gone. Wait until you get back when you’re gone enjoy the time with the family,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox says share the pictures when you return home. He also says before you go, ask a neighbor to keep an eye out on your home.

“They know you, they know your vehicles, they know your schedules. If they see someone outside of that time frame, they can call 911 and we can be on the way,” Wilcox said.

Dickens says she’s already on the lookout.

“I'm not sure who's leaving, but we will definitely look out for them,” Dickens said.

The Perry Police Department says the also have a home watch program people can sign up for when they are out of town.

While you're gone, they will send an officer by to check on your home every day.

Warner Robins police offer the same service.