Perry police officers rescue baby owl

The City of Perry was just named the 4th safest city in Georgia, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security, and Perry Police Chief Steve Lynn says he's proud his officers go beyond the call of duty when necessary, but sometimes, that means dealing with situations not related to crime, instead working with feathered friends.

This baby owl is recovering at a Fort Valley veterinary clinic after an unpleasant morning Tuesday.

"It's probably the only owl call he's responded to," Steve Lynn said

Perry Police Chief Steve Lynn says around 7:30 Tuesday morning, Officer West Moss was returning to the station, but he noticed something out of place on Main Street.

"He just observed the bird on the curb and thought, 'That's unusual,'" Lynn said. "He stopped and walked up and the bird didn't try to leave."

The owl's left eye was closed and it had a small drop of blood on its beak. Moss and another officer wrapped the owl in a blanket and took it to Peach Veterinary Care in Fort Valley. The vet says thanks to the officers' quick response, the owl is doing better.

Lynn says he's proud when their officers go above and beyond, but he says their call of duty covers more than crime.

"Our role is community service, public safety, you know protecting lives and property first, but we do an awful lot of things that don't have anything to do with crime, including rescuing juvenile owls from the curb and getting them some help," Lynn said.

(© 2017 WMAZ)