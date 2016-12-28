Perry preparing for annual 'Buzzard Drop'

Perry's mini Buzzard Drop display features a buzzard that pops up and down

If you're looking for something to do on New Year's Eve, look no further than Perry.

The mayor of Perry says buzzards have long been a nuisance for the city.

The birds would land everywhere and make a mess, including on and near the city's water tower.

So when city employees had an idea to celebrate New Year's, there was only one thing to drop.

Mayor Faircloth still remembers when the group told him about the idea.

“'We want to have a New Year's Eve party.' Well I said 'that sounds great, what do you want to do?' 'Well we want to drop something.' I said 'that's fine what do you want to drop?' They said a buzzard. I got up and got me another cup of coffee, came back and said, 'run that by me one more time.' They said 'we want to drop a buzzard,'” Faircloth explained with a smile.

So, four years ago, the tradition was born.

The city adds to it each year, and this year is no exception.

“This year we're happy to introduce the actual Bob the buzzard. Bob the buzzard himself will be in costume, he'll be in the crowd, you can take pictures with him, and just enjoy the night,” explained committee chair Bill O’Neal.

Suzanne Evans has owned a business in downtown Perry for almost two years, and has lived in the city for 15.

She loves the annual drop and urges people to come see it.

“Like I said, it's where everybody comes together, it's like everybody's family. You know? You just come down here, you enjoy it, it's safe, it's just a nice safe place to be,” Evans said in her store, Yes It’s Consignment on Carroll Street.

As for the real buzzards?

The Mayor says the only way to keep them away is to kill one and then hang it from the water tower.

He says the buzzards are a protected species, which means the Department of Natural Resources oversees the killings.

The city tried using pop guns, which make a loud pop without firing anything, to try and keep the birds away, but it did not work.

As a real dead buzzard hangs from Perry's water tower, a fake one will drop to ring in the New Year on Saturday night.

Organizers of the event do have a few reminders for visitors.

You are NOT allowed to bring personal heaters, glass bottles, personal coolers, or pets to the event.

There will be live music, food, and drinks. Entrance to the party is free. They are expecting at least 3,000 people to attend this year, potentially more since it is a Saturday night.

The party starts at 9:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve and runs till just after midnight in front of the old courthouse.