Perry Rotary Club will host free Stop the Bleed Community Resilience Training Event

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The Perry Rotary Club is hosting a "Stop The Bleed" Community Resilience Training Event Wednesday to teach people how to use a Stop the Bleed kit.

The club is accepting only 100 people and the event is free.

Kristal Smith, the Injury Prevention and Outreach Coordinator for Navicent Health, will teach people how to use each item in the kit and demonstrate the proper way to apply pressure to a wound.

“Bleeding doesn't wait on professional responder, no matter how quickly professional responders get to your side. Bleeding can kill somebody in three to five minutes in some cases. We just can't get there quickly enough, so we need all persons empowered and enabled to control bleeding,” says Smith.

This is a hands-on class. It starts at 6 p.m. Rozar Park, located at 1060 Keith Drive, Perry, Georgia 31069.

To sign up for this event, click here.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV