Perry's Dogwood Festival blooms this weekend

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Perry's spring festival is coming into bloom this weekend.

This will be the 29th year of the Dogwood Festival.

The fun begins Saturday at 10 a.m. with an arts and crafts show in downtown Perry.

The Ultimate Air Dogs competition is back. Bring your pooch down and the team will teach Fido to jump with the pros.

The evening closes out with the Hot Air Balloon Rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

Bring a picnic and enjoy live music while balloons light up the sky, or take a ride in one for yourself.

"You're excited to get out and see your neighbors and meet people that are visiting," says Darlene McLendon, president of the Perry Chamber of Commerce. "I think that it's a time the community looks forward to to reconnect with each other."

The arts and crafts show and Ultimate Air Dogs run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Hot Air Balloon Rally is Saturday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. Admission is $5, kids under 6 are free.

