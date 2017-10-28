Person airlifted after single-car accident in Dodge Co.

At least six people were hospitalized Saturday morning after a single-car accident on SR 117 in Dodge County.

According to Dodge County Sheriff Lynn Sheffield, it happened around 8:45 a.m. on SR 117 between Eastman and Rhine.

He says there was some type of ‘mechanical malfunction’ in the car that caused the driver to lose control and hit a tree. Inside the car were two adults and 4-5 children, according to Sheffield.

He says one of the adults was airlifted to a local hospital. He also said the other adult and the children were taken to a Dodge County hospital, but they did not appear to have serious injuries when they left the scene.

Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation. We’ve reached out to them for more information.

