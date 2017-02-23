(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

PERSON DEAD AT MACON GAS STATION - UPDATE:

Bibb County investigators right now are on the scene of a fatal shooting outside a gas station.

It happened less than two hours ago at the USA Grocery on Rocky Creek Road.

The sheriff's office says two men argued over a cell phone... and one of them fired shots.





Kareem Manno, 25, died on the scene and deputies are searching for the shooter.

We have a crew on the scene and we'll update this story when more details are available.

