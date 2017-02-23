PERSON DEAD AT MACON GAS STATION - UPDATE:
Bibb County investigators right now are on the scene of a fatal shooting outside a gas station.
It happened less than two hours ago at the USA Grocery on Rocky Creek Road.
The sheriff's office says two men argued over a cell phone... and one of them fired shots.
Kareem Manno, 25, died on the scene and deputies are searching for the shooter.
We have a crew on the scene and we'll update this story when more details are available.
--------
Right now, Bibb County Sheriff's Office is on the scene where a person has been shot and a person is dead.
That's according to Lt. Randy Gonzalez with BSO.
This happened after 4 p.m. at USA Gas at 2590 Rocky Creek Road, which is near Rocky Creek Road and Bloomfield.
That's according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
This is a developing story.
We have crews headed to the scene to bring you more information.
In the meantime, avoid this area.
