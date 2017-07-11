A man is dead after being hit by multiple cars. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 6100 block of Hawkinsville Rd. in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

He was riding a moped when he was struck by a car. He was then struck by at least one more car while laying in the road. One car stopped to block traffic so he would not be hit again.

Earlier reports said the victim was on a motorcycle. Updates indicate he rode a moped, not a motorcycle. The man was in his twenties.

Lt. Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're rerouting southbound traffic to Allen Rd. Northbound traffic is moving slowly, using the southbound lanes.

Lanes will reopen around 9 a.m.

The incident is under investigation. 13WMAZ is working the scene. Stay with us for more details.

