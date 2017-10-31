WMAZ
Close

Person killed in east Macon shooting

Two dead in separate shootings in Macon

WMAZ 10:41 PM. EDT October 31, 2017

Bibb coroner Leon Jones confirmed someone has died in a shooting on Dennis Street. 

There are no details so far on what happened.

We have a crew there working to gather more information on the shooting.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories