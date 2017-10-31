Close Person killed in east Macon shooting Two dead in separate shootings in Macon WMAZ 10:41 PM. EDT October 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Bibb coroner Leon Jones confirmed someone has died in a shooting on Dennis Street. There are no details so far on what happened.We have a crew there working to gather more information on the shooting. © 2017 WMAZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories UPDATE: One dead in shooting on Burton Avenue in Macon Oct 31, 2017, 10:20 p.m. Person killed in east Macon shooting Oct 31, 2017, 10:21 p.m. Amazon.com to build 1 million sq ft Macon facility,… Oct 31, 2017, 8:40 a.m.
