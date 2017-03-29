UPDATE: The victim was identified as 22-year-old Jordan Jenkins.

Lt. Gonzalez with the Bibb Sheriff's Office says Jenkins told investigators he was sitting on the porch of the home with his uncle when someone came around from the side of the house and shot him.

He also said Jenkins was uncooperative with investigators when they asked for more details.

--------------------------------------------------------

A man was shot this afternoon in Macon's Unionville neighborhood.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Lilly Avenue, off Mercer University Drive.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the man was shot in the leg. He was taken to a Macon hospital.

No suspects are in custody.

