Person survives jumping off bridge on I-16

A person was taken to the hospital after jumping off a bridge on I-16E.

Twiggs County Chief Deputy Col. James Faulk says the person jumped off the K.S. ‘Bubba’ Noles Jr. Memorial bridge near mile marker 27 around 2:45 p.m.

Both the Twiggs Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue responded.

Faulk says the person lived and was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

The person has not been identified at this time.

(© 2017 WMAZ)