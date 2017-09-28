Petals slices Savannah Bananas in Facebook video

Petals likes bacon, not bananas.

Less than 24 hours after Macon named its new baseball team "Macon Bacon," their counterparts are already taking some shots.

The Savannah Bananas, another team in the Coastal Plain League, put out an "official protest" video on its Facebook page saying "Save the pigs," "Stop Macon Bacon" and #StopTheSizzle.

The video opens with the song 'In The Arms Of The Angel' by Sarah McLachlan, the song used in ASPCA commercials soliciting help for abused and abandoned animals.

The Cherry Blossom Festival mascot came back with a Facebook post, which includes a YouTube video replying to the Savannah Bananas.

Th video shows Petals slicing bananas with a baseball bat, and plays "Put on for My City" by Young Jeezy in the background.

The caption of the video reads: "The Savannah Bananas, you're not ready for the Macon Bacon to #startthesizzle."

