Peyton Anderson Foundation announces grants for teachers

In honor of his 110th birthday, the Peyton Anderson Foundation announced a new grant for teachers named "Teach to Inspire."

At the Tubman Museum in Macon Tuesday, Karen Lambert, President of the Peyton Anderson Foundation, said this is a teacher-based grant program, providing funding directly to Bibb County School district teachers.

Through Teach to Inspire, teachers will have funds to support their classroom efforts.

Up to $500,000 of funding is up for grabs for teachers' best ideas for their classrooms with grants ranging from $250 to $10,000.

Lambert says they want teachers to be able to bring their creative ideas to life.

"I know that teachers sometimes self-fund things they do and we want to help with things small and large,” Lambert said. “We really are looking for innovative, creative ideas that will have a lasting impact."

The foundation hopes to have the application website up in the next few weeks.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV