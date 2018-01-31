Peyton Manning stops by Macon Wendy's for '2 medium drinks'

Peyton Manning visited the Wendy's on Hartley Bridge Road in Macon on Monday.

He came into the restaurant wearing sunglasses, according to employee, Jameysea Wynder who says she rung him up when he came in.

"He took off his glasses when he walked out the door," she said.

Wynder says that's when her manager followed him outside for a picture.

Peyton did not mention why he was in Macon.

