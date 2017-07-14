Photo released of man wanted in Bonaire hit-and-run that left woman, children injured

Rashawn Hamilton is wanted after a hit-and-run in Bonaire.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a man wanted in a hit-and-run July 7 in Bonaire that left three children and a woman injured.

The suspect, Rashawn Hamilton, 31, is accused of speeding away from a deputy who was trying to pull him over for a traffic violation near the intersection of Wrasling Way and Houston Lake Road.

Hamilton pulled into a parking lot when the deputy attempted to pull him over, Houston County Lt. Clay Chambers said last week. Hamilton then exited the lot, got back onto Wrasling Way and then crashed.

Chambers said Hamilton then got out of his car and ran leaving a woman and three children inside with injuries.

Hamilton's pending charges are: restricted use of lane, failures to report an accident, obstruction of an officer, cruelty to children, duty of a driver to stop at the scene of an accident, improper lane change, driving while license is suspended or revoked, reckless driving, serious injury by motor vehicle, seatbelt law child restraint violation, and fleeing or attempting to elude.

According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Hamilton has a criminal history in Crisp County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Houston County Sheriff's Office at (478)542-2010.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV