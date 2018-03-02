Photographer showcases memories from some of blues music's greats

Singers like Etta James, B.B. King, and, of course, Muddy Waters brought blues into the spotlight.

Well, the second annual Forsythia Festival Kick-Off Concert is bringing the blues back!

Nicole Butler spoke with one photographer who will be showcasing memories from some of the genres greats at the show!

Flipping through memories, photographer Kirk West has been taking pictures of famous musicians since the '70s. Everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Bob Marley have been in front of his lens.

"One of the greatest experiences of my entire life was I got to spend the whole weekend at George Jones' house in Texas while photographing him and Johnny Cash for the whole weekend," West says.

He was hanging out with legends along the way.

"But my favorite band was the Allman Brothers Band -- turns out that they liked the way I functioned, so they hired me to be the assistant tour manager for one summer and that ended up lasting 22 years," West says.

Growing deep roots here in Macon, but he will never forget how the blues jump started his career.

"I was born in a little town in Iowa, but I could get the Chicago radio stations on late at night and I started hearing the blues, but it really caught my attention and so I got out of high school graduated high school and headed to Chicago right away," West says.

He got the opportunity to shoot blues icons.

"I got to be really close with Willie Dixon and I knew Muddy Waters and Junior Wells sang at my wedding and stuff like that so it was a real honor and it was a real joy. But you had to pass a test you know? Those old blues cats would test you for sure to see what you were made of," West laughs.

And this weekend West is bringing out some of his favorite blues pictures, highlighting some of the greats at the Forsythia Blues Concert!

Creating a gallery in the lobby of the Monroe County Fine Arts Center, he looks forward to sharing the memories he captured along the way.

You can see and purchase some of West's artwork at the Forsythia Blues concert taking place Sunday March 4th at 7 p.m.

The son of blues legend Muddy Waters, Big Bill Morganfield will be headlining the event.

Tickets are $20 at the door.

