Richard J. Condy is wanted in a Macon shooting.

Bibb County deputies say they're looking for a man they believed shot a woman in a Macon motel room Friday night.

Richard Jefferson Condy, 32, is believed to be the suspect who shot 28-year-old Brandy Foreman multiple times in a room at Value Place Hotel on Harrison road just before 11 p.m.

Foreman remained in the hospital Thursday in stable condition, according to Bibb County Sheriff's Lt. Randy Gonzales.

Condy is described as 5' 10", 200 pounds. An arrested warrant was issued for him, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Condy is asked to call Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

